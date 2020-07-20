Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Reruns

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, despite having all repeats on its schedule. ABC got a 0.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second were CBS and NBC, both repeats-rich too, at 0.3/2.

ABC had repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

CBS had 60 Minutes at a level 0.5, then reruns.

NBC had Cannonball down 25% to 0.3, then reruns.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.2/1. Fox had repeats across prime.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos for two hours at a flat 0.2, then two hours of La Voz at 0.2 and 0.1.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora, NBL: El Reencuentro and La Rosa de Guadalupe all at 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats.