Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Reruns
Not much fresh stuff on Sunday
ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, despite having all repeats on its schedule. ABC got a 0.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second were CBS and NBC, both repeats-rich too, at 0.3/2.
ABC had repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.
CBS had 60 Minutes at a level 0.5, then reruns.
NBC had Cannonball down 25% to 0.3, then reruns.
Fox, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.2/1. Fox had repeats across prime.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos for two hours at a flat 0.2, then two hours of La Voz at 0.2 and 0.1.
Univision had Aqui y Ahora, NBL: El Reencuentro and La Rosa de Guadalupe all at 0.2. All three were flat.
The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.