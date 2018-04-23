Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Potent ‘Idol’

ABC won the Sunday ratings battle, posting a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Next were CBS and Fox at 0.7/3.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 17% to 1.0, then American Idol up 15% to 1.5. Deception closed out prime down 14% at 0.6.

On CBS, 60 Minutes fell 36% to 0.7 and Instinct slipped 33% to 0.6 from its last airing two weeks before. NCIS: Los Angeles dropped 11% to 0.8 and Madam Secretary was a flat 0.6.

On Fox, it was Bob’s Burgers at a flat 0.8 and The Simpsons down 10% to 0.9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.8 and Family Guy a 0.9, then The Last Man on Earth a 0.6, all three shows flat with last week.

NBC was at 0.6/2. Dateline scored a flat 0.6 and Little Big Shots was up 14% to 0.8. Genius Junior was down 14% to 0.6 and Timeless was a level 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.