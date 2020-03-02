Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Potent ‘American Idol’

ABC got the top number in Sunday prime ratings, as American Idol led the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That easily topped CBS’s 0.6/3.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then two hours of American Idol at 1.3, down a tick from last week’s 1.3/1.4. The Rookie got a flat 0.7.

CBS had 60 Minutes, with presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, up 13% at 0.9. God Friended Me was a level 0.6. NCIS: Los Angeles grew 17% to 0.7 and NCIS: New Orleans lost 17% for a 0.5.

Fox scored a 0.5/2. The Simpsons rated a flat 0.6 and Duncanville slid 20% to 0.4. Bob’s Burgers got a 0.6 and Family Guy a 0.5, both comedies down a tenth.

NBC and Telemundo both rated a 0.4/2. NBC had a Little Big Shots repeat, then a new one at 0.5, down 44% from its preview, when it had The Voice leading in. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fell 20% to 0.4, as did Good Girls.

On Telemundo, two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.4 after last week’s 0.3/0.4 and two hours of La Voz shot up 33% to 0.4.

Univision got a 0.2/1. Aqui y Ahora lost 50% for a 0.2 and led into Nosotros Los Nobles at 0.2 and 0.3. Cronicas lost a tenth for a 0.2.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with repeats of Batwoman and Supergirl.