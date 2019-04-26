Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With NFL Draft

ABC got top score in Thursday ratings, its coverage of the NFL draft leading the network to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That snuck by the 1.1/5 put up by CBS.

ABC had the draft coverage on throughout prime. Fox had it last year, the event doing a 1.1.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory fell 6% to 1.7 and Young Sheldon was a flat 1.4. Mom grew 10% to 1.1 and Life in Pieces rated a 0.8, after last week’s 1.0-0.8 double run. SWAT closed out prime down 13% to 0.7.

Telemundo was next at 0.8/4, with Premios Billboard De La Musica Latina on across prime.

Fox posted a 0.6/3. The Gotham finale fell 17% to 0.5 and The Orville season closer went up 17% to 0.7.

NBC scored a 0.5/3. Superstore fell 22% to 0.7 and AP Bio dropped 20% to 0.4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a flat 0.5 and Abby’s slid 25% to 0.3. Law & Order: SVU rated a flat 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1, with the Supernatural season 14 finale down 25% to 0.3 and In the Dark at a level 0.2.