Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Millionaire’

ABC had the top score in Thursday’s primetime, with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire leading the Alphabets. ABC’s 0.7/4 squeaked by CBS’s 0.6/4.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire went up 13% to 0.9 and Station 19 lost 11% for a 0.8. How to Get Away With Murder lost 17% for a 0.5.

It was a soft night for ratings.

CBS had a Young Sheldon rerun, then Man With a Plan tallied a flat 0.7. After a Mom repeat, Broke got a 0.6 and Tommy a 0.5, both shows flat.

Univision was next at 0.5/3. Te Doy La Vida got a 0.5 and Amor Eterno a 0.6, both flat. Como Tu No Hay 2 went up 20% to 0.6.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all posted a 0.3/2. The premiere of Celebrity Watch Party got a 0.4 on Fox and was followed by a Mental Samurai repeat.

NBC had two Council of Dads at 0.4 and 0.3, after last week’s 0.3. The season starter for Blindspot got a 0.3 and led into a Law & Order: SVU rerun.

Telemundo had Cennet at a flat 0.4. 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos did a 0.3 and La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.2, both off a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Katy Keene and In the Dark both rated a level 0.1.