Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Mighty ‘Idol’

ABC held down the top spot in Sunday prime, with American Idol pacing the Alphabets to the title. ABC got a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runner-up was CBS at 0.6/3.

After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, American Idol got a level 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. The Rookie shot up 14% to 0.8.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.8 and God Friended Me at 0.5, both off a tenth from last week. NCIS: Los Angeles slid 14% to 0.6 and NCIS: New Orleans did a flat 0.5.

Fox scored a 0.5/3. After comedy repeats, The Simpsons dropped 17% to 0.5 and Duncanville weighed in at a flat 0.4. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both scored a 0.5, Bob’s off a tenth and Family Guy flat.

NBC and Telemundo both posted a 0.4/2. NBC had a Little Big Shots repeat, then a new one was down 20% to 0.4. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist posted a flat 0.4 and Good Girls grew 25% to 0.5.

On Telemundo, Premios Tu Musica Urbano 2020 did a 0.2 and was followed by movie The Shepherd.

Univision posted a 0.3/2. Two hours of Me Caigo de Risa got a 0.2 and 0.3. Futbol Mexicano Primera Division: Atlas scored a 0.2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with reruns.