Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Mighty ‘Grey’s’

ABC got top spot in Thursday prime ratings, Grey’s Anatomy pacing the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.8/4 put up by CBS.

Grey’s did its usual 1.5, Station 19 a flat 0.9 and For the People fell 17% to 0.5.

On CBS, it was mostly reruns. Comedy repeats led into the Fam finale up 14% at 0.8, before a SWAT rerun.

NBC got a 0.6/3. Superstore grew 13% to 0.9 and AP Bio was a flat 0.5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine rated a level 0.6 and Abby’s slid 20% down to 0.4, then Law & Order: SVU dropped 13% to 0.7.

Fox rated a 0.5/2. A Gotham repeat led into The Orville at a level 0.6.

Telemundo and Univision did their usual 0.4/2s.

The CW got a 0.3/2. Supernatural went up 33% to 0.4 and In the Dark did a flat 0.2.