Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Mighty 'Bachelorette'

ABC took top honors in Monday ratings, The Bachelorette leading the network to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that NBC put up.

The Bachelorette slipped 13% to 1.4 on ABC and The Proposal was a flat 0.7.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior was at 1.0 and Dateline at 0.8, both shows down a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo did a 0.6/2 as both Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos both rated a 0.6.

CBS and Fox did a 0.4/2. On CBS, repeated comedies led into Salvation at 0.3 and Elementary at 0.4. Both dramas were flat.

On Fox, So You Think You Can Dance rated a level 0.6 and was followed by a 9-1-1 repeat.

Univision also scored a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway both posted flat 0.3s.