Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Idol’ Finale

ABC got top score in Sunday prime, with the American Idol finale leading the Alphabets. ABC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Fox at 0.6/3.

Special AFV@Home got a 0.7 on ABC and two hours of American Idol a flat 1.0. The Taylor Swift City of Lover concert special tallied a 0.5.

Fox had season finales for its animated comedies. The Simpsons got a 0.6 and Duncanville a 0.4, both up a tenth. Bob’s Burgers also gained a tenth at 0.5 and Family Guy was a flat 0.5.

CBS rated a 0.5/3. 60 Minutes got a level 0.7 and led into movie Mission: Impossible, part of CBS’s Sunday night movie stunt.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all did a 0.3/2. NBC had Little Big Shots, special The Beverly Hills Dog Show and The Wall all at 0.3. Little Big Shots was level and The Wall slid 40%.

Telemundo had the movies Never Let Go and Escape Plan.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3, movie Kung Fu Yoga and Sal y Pimenta at a flat 0.2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. The season finales for Batwoman and Supergirl both scored a 0.2. Batwoman stayed level and Supergirl picked up a tenth.