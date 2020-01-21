Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With High-Flying ‘Bachelor’

ABC won prime ratings Sunday, as The Bachelor paced the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That easily topped the 0.9/4 that NBC posted.

The Bachelor shot up 19% to 1.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor grew 13% to 0.9.

NBC had two hours of America’s Got Talent: The Champions up 22% to 1.1 and Manifest at a level 0.7.

Fox got a 0.8/4 and CBS a 0.7/3. On Fox it was the debut of 9-1-1: Lone Star, with Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, and Prodigal Son at its usual 0.7.

On CBS it was The Neighborhood down 11% at 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola down 25% at 0.6. All Rise went up 20% to 0.6 and Bull was a flat 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, it was 0.5s for Ringo and Amor Eterno and the El Dragon finale. Ringo was flat while Amor lost a tenth and El Dragon gained a tenth.

On Telemundo, the premiere of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.5 and La Dona went up 33% to 0.4. El Senor de los Cielos got a flat 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. All American and Black Lightning both did a 0.2. All American was flat and Black Lightning lost a tenth.