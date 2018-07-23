Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Growing ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, riding its game shows to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/3 that CBS posted.

After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud went up 10% to 1.1. $100,000 Pyramid did a 0.9 and To Tell the Truth a 0.8, both gamers flat.

On CBS, a 60 Minutes repeat led into Big Brother at a flat 1.4, then repeats of TKO: Total Knock Out and NCIS: Los Angeles.

NBC was at 0.5/2. Repeats of Little Big Shots and America’s Got Talent led into Shades of Blue at a level 0.5.

Fox did a 0.4/2. Repeats of One Strange Rock and comedies led into the Ghosted finale, which lost 20% for a 0.4.

Univision did a 0.4/2 as well. Telemundo weighed in at 0.3/1.