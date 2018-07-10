Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Growing ‘Bachelorette’

ABC took top honors in Monday ratings, as a surging The Bachelorette paced the net to a 1.2 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was NBC at 0.9/4.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC went live 9-9:21 p.m. with news reports on President Trump’s Supreme Court announcement. ABC won the 9 p.m. time slot with a 1.2, ahead of NBC’s 0.9, and CBS’ and Fox’s 0.4.

On ABC, The Bachelorette grew 17% to 1.4. The Proposal was up a tenth at 0.8.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior did a 1.0, up a tenth of a point from its last fresh episode. Dateline climbed 40% to 0.7.

Fox scored a 0.6/2. So You Think You Can Dance went up 17% to 0.7 and was followed by a So You Think You Can Dance repeat.

Telemundo was good for a 0.5/2. Univision did a 0.4/2.

CBS rated a 0.4/2 too. Repeated comedies led into the live news report, then an NCIS: New Orleans repeat. Salvation lost 25% for a 0.3.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a 0.3 as did Whose Line Is It Anyway. Both shows were flat.