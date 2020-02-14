Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Grey’s’

ABC had the top rating in Thursday primetime, with Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.7/4 that CBS rated.

Station 19 got a flat 0.9 on ABC and Grey’s was down 9% at 1.0. A Million Little Things fell 14% to 0.6.

CBS had Young Sheldon at a flat 1.0 and The Unicorn up 14% to 0.8. Mom got a 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act a 0.6, both up a tenth from last week, then drama Tommy was level at 0.4.

Fox got a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.5/3. Fox had Last Man Standing down 25% to 0.6. Outmatched and drama Deputy both lost a tenth to weigh in at 0.5.

NBC had Superstore at 0.6 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.5. Will & Grace got a 0.4 and Indebted a 0.3. Law & Order: SVU posted a 0.7. Everything on NBC lost a tenth of a point last night.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all at a flat 0.5.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and La Dona at 0.3, then Operacion Pacifico at 0.3. All three series were flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Katy Keene dropped a tenth to 0.1 and Legacies a level 0.2.