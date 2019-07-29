Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Game Night

ABC got top spot in Sunday prime ratings, its game shows leading to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.6/3 that CBS rated.

ABC matched its score from the previous Sunday. An America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat started off ABC’s prime. Celebrity Family Feud and $100,000 Pyramid both got a 0.8, Family Feud down a tenth of a point and $100,000 up a tenth. To Tell the Truth did a flat 0.6.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 20% at 0.6 and Big Brother down 9% to 1.0. Instinct got a 0.3 and The Good Fight a 0.2, those two dramas flat.

NBC was next at 0.4/2. A Hollywood Game Night repeat led into a track and field special at 0.3. An America’s Got Talent rerun closed out prime.

Fox got a 0.3/1 as comedy repeats led into What Just Happened With Fred Savage?!? at a level 0.2.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.2/1.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with Pandora repeats.