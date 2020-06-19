Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Funky Game Shows

ABC had the top score in Thursday prime, its offbeat game shows pacing the network. ABC posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Runner-up was Univision at 0.5/3.

Holey Moley got a flat 0.7 on ABC and Adam Scott-hosted Don’t a 0.6, a 33% drop from its premiere. To Tell the Truth fell 29% to 0.5.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.4 and Amor Eterno at 0.5. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a 0.5. All three were flat.

CBS got a 0.4/3 with reruns.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all tallied a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at 0.4 and Labor of Love at 0.3, both flat.

NBC had Council of Dads at a level 0.3 and Blindspot up 50% to 0.3. A Law & Order: SVU repeat followed.

On Telemundo, Cennet got a 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos a 0.3. La Reina del Sur 2 got a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW sored a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth and In the Dark both got a flat 0.1 .