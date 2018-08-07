Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Buoyant ‘Bachelorette’

ABC took the ratings title Monday, The Bachelorette leading to a hearty 1.8 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That doubled the 0.9/4 of runner-up NBC.

The Bachelorette finale rated a 1.8 across ABC’s prime, up 38% from last week.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior did a 1.0 and Dateline a 0.7, both shows down a tenth of a point.

Fox and Telemundo rated a 0.6/3. On Fox, it was So You Think You Can Dance reruns.

On Telemundo, El Senor de los Cielos was good for a 0.8, same as it did last week.

CBS did a 0.4/2. Repeated comedies led into Salvation at 0.3 and Elementary at 0.4, both shows flat.

Univision was at 0.3/1.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us at a level 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway down 33% to 0.2.