Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Buoyant ‘Bachelor’

ABC won a close ratings race in Monday prime, riding The Bachelor to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That squeaked by the 1.4/6 put up by NBC.

The Bachelor did a flat 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor a level 1.2.

On NBC, two hours of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, featuring a performance by kid star Angelica Hale, fell 6% to 1.6. Manifest gained 11% for a 1.0.

CBS and Fox both scored a 1.0/4. On CBS, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premiered at 1.4; it debuted at 1.8 last winter. Magnum P.I. rated a 0.7 and Bull a 0.8, both dramas flat.

On Fox, The Resident and The Passage both did a 1.0. The Resident lost 9% and The Passage shed 23% from its premiere.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1. Arrow fell 43% to 0.4 and Black Lightning lost 25% for a 0.3. Both shows benefited from crossover episodes last time out last month.