Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Booming ‘Bachelorette’

ABC won the Monday ratings derby, The Bachelorette leading the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was NBC at 0.8/4.

The Bachelorette did a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel a 0.6. Both ticked up a tenth of a point from last week.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 0.9 from 8 to 10 and then Dateline NBC at 0.7, both level with last week.

Fox and Telemundo both rated a 0.5/3. Fox had Beat Shazam at 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance at 0.5, both flat.

Telemundo had Betty en NY at a flat 0.5 and La Reina del Sur up a tenth from last week at 0.7.

CBS got a 0.4/2. Love Island lost 17% for a 0.5 and The Code slid 25% to 0.3, with a Bull repeat leading out.

Univision did a 0.3/2, La Reina Soy Yo leading at 0.4.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us grew 50% to 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? a flat 0.2.