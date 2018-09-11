Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Booming ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC won the Monday ratings race, as Bachelor in Paradise led the net to a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that NBC put up.

ABC had Bachelor in Paradise up 27% to 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. (last week’s ran for three hours), then a Good Doctor repeat.

NBC saw the American Ninja Warrior finale rise 20% for a 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m., before an America’s Got Talent repeat.

Fox did a 0.6/3. So You Think You Can Dance ran throughout its prime. Last week’s So You Think did a 0.5.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/2, as El Senor de los Cielos led with a 0.7.

CBS was at 0.5/2. A Big Bang Theory rerun led into CBS Fall Preview at 0.7. Salvation was up 33% for a 0.4 and Elementary down 20% for a 0.4.

Univision too did a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1 with repeats of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway.