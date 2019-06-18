Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Boisterous ‘Bachelorette’

ABC won top spot in Monday ratings, The Bachelorette leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.8/4 that NBC rated.

The Bachelorette went up 15% to 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the premiere of Grand Hotel got a 0.7.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior got a level 0.9 and Dateline NBC grew 17% to 0.7.

Fox did a 0.5/3 as Beat Shazam posted a flat 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance slid 17% to 0.5.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

CBS did a 0.4/2 with reruns.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. The premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us rated a 0.3, same as last year’s premiere, and the starter for Whose Line Is It Anyway got a 0.2, off a tenth from last year’s opener