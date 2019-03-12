Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Boisterous ‘Bachelor’

ABC was the big winner in Monday prime ratings, as the finale of The Bachelor paced the net to a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was NBC at 1.6/7.

The Bachelor closer grew 10% to 2.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor finale went north 27% to 1.4.

On NBC, The Voice got a flat 2.0 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Enemy Within went up a tenth of a point to 1.0.

CBS and Fox both got a 0.7/3. On CBS, The Neighborhood fell 17% to 1.0 and Man With a Plan posted a level 0.7. Magnum P.I. grew 17% to 0.7 and a Bull repeat closed out prime.

On Fox, The Passage’s finale took up all of prime. The show lost a tenth of a point.

Univision posted a potent 0.6/3 as the two-hour Amar A Muerte finale got a 0.7.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. Arrow skyrocketed 50% to 0.3 and Black Lightning did a flat 0.2.