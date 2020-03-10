Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Big-Draw ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the Monday ratings race by a mile, The Bachelor pacing the net to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That easily topped NBC’s 1.0/5.

Part 1 of The Bachelor finale shot up 17% to 2.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor grew 13% to 0.9.

NBC had two hours of The Voice down 13% at 1.3 and Manifest lost 14% for a 0.6.

Fox got a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.7/3. Fox had the two-hour 9-1-1: Lone Star finale at a level 0.9. CBS had The Neighborhood at 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.7, both comedies flat. All Rise slid 17% to 0.5 and Bull rose 17% to 0.7.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno at 0.6, up from last week’s 0.5/0.4 double run. The premiere of Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a 0.4.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos rated a 0.5 and La Dona a 0.4, both flat. Operacion Pacifico dropped 25% to 0.3.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The season finales for All American and Black Lightning both scored a 0.2. All American lost a tenth and Black Lightning stayed level.