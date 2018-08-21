Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the Monday ratings derby, Bachelor in Paradise leading the network to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 0.9/4 that NBC tallied.

Bachelor in Paradise did a flat 1.3 on ABC from 8 to 10 p.m., and The Proposal rated a level 0.6.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior grew 11% to 1.0 from 8 to 10, before an America’s Got Talent rerun.

Telemundo did a 0.6/2 with El Senor de los Cielos leading the way.

Fox posted a 0.5/2. So You Think You Can Dance dropped 17% to 0.5 from 8 to 10.

CBS was at 0.4/2. Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney got a 0.6 and Salvation a flat 0.3. Elementary did a level 0.4.

The CW too rated a 0.4/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us fell 25% to 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? was a flat 0.4.

Univision also did a 0.4/2.