Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Idol’

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, as American Idol led the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runners-up were CBS and Fox at 0.6/3.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 25% to 1.0 and two hours of American Idol at 1.3 and 1.4, after it opened at 1.4 and 1.5. The Rookie grew 33% to 0.8.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 33% at 0.8 and God Friended Me up 50% at 0.6. It was 0.6s for NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, Los Angeles flat and New Orleans up a tenth.

Fox had The Simpsons down 14% at 0.6 and Duncanville at a flat 0.5. Bob’s Burgers grew 17% to 0.7 and Family Guy was a flat 0.6.

NBC and Univision both had a 0.4/2. NBC had an America’s Got Talent repeat, then Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist up 25% to 0.5 and Good Girls at 0.4, level with its season premiere.

On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.4 and three hours of the Mira Quien Baila All Stars finale got 0.4, 0.5 and 0.4, after last week’s 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.3/2 and The CW a 0.2/1. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.3/0.4, then two hours of La Voz at 0.3, down slightly from its 0.3/0.4 last week.

The CW had Batwoman at 0.2 and Supergirl at 0.2, both dramas flat.