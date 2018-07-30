Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Thanks to Game Shows

ABC scored highest in Sunday ratings, as its game shows led to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/4 that CBS posted.

ABC had repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud, then a new $100,000 Pyramid at 0.8 and To Tell the Truth at 0.7, both down a tenth of a point from last week.

CBS had a 60 Minutes repeat, then Big Brother at a flat 1.4 and reruns of NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles.

NBC did a 0.5/4. Repeats of Little Big Shots and America’s Got Talent led into Shades of Blue at a level 0.5.

Fox scored a 0.4/2. One Strange Rock was a repeat, and comedy reruns followed.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.