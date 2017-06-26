Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Robust Game Shows

ABC was best of the bunch in terms of Sunday ratings, putting up a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. It did a 1.0/5 the Sunday before.

NBC was runner-up at 0.6/2.

ABC aired its game shows. A repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos led into Celebrity Family Feud at a flat 1.4, then Steve Harvey’s Funderdome was up a tenth of a point at 1.1, and The $100,000 Pyramid grew 22% to 1.1.

On NBC, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly slipped 20% to 0.4, then the film Despicable Me did a 0.5. A repeat of Little Big Shots: Forever Young went to the end of prime.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.4/2. On CBS, 60 Minutes grew 40% to 0.7 and was followed by repeats.

On Fox, repeated comedies led into a new American Grit, down 20% at 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.