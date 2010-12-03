Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Lackluster Thursday

ABC won Thursday night despite a lackluster performance from

its lineup, scoring a 3.1 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

At 8 p.m. Santa Clause Is Comin' To Town earned a 2.3 rating,

down 12% from last year's telecast. Grey's Anatomy slipped 7% to a 4.0

adults 18-49 rating and Private Practice was flat at a 2.9 vs. its last

original episode on Nov. 18.

NBC came in second with a 2.2/6, generally flat with its last original episodes

on Nov. 18. Community was even with a 1.9 with adults 18-49, 30 Rock

steady at a 2.3 and The Office down

3% to a 3.7. At 9 p.m. Outsourced fell 4% to a 2.5 rating and The Apprentice jumped a whopping 56% vs.

last week's Thanksgiving episode, though still pulled only a 1.4 rating with

the key adults demo.

Fox placed third with a 2.1/6. Bones fell 11% from

its last original episode on Nov. 18 to a 2.4 rating and Fringe slid 5%

from Nov. 18 to a 1.8 with adults 18-49.

Thanks to a night of repeats, CBS was behind in fourth with

a 1.9/5, but still topped the night with total viewers at 9.1 million.

On the CW, The Vampire Diaries drew a

1.5 rating with adults 18-49 and Nikita

earned a 1.0.