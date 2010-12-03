Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Lackluster Thursday
ABC won Thursday night despite a lackluster performance from
its lineup, scoring a 3.1 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
At 8 p.m. Santa Clause Is Comin' To Town earned a 2.3 rating,
down 12% from last year's telecast. Grey's Anatomy slipped 7% to a 4.0
adults 18-49 rating and Private Practice was flat at a 2.9 vs. its last
original episode on Nov. 18.
NBC came in second with a 2.2/6, generally flat with its last original episodes
on Nov. 18. Community was even with a 1.9 with adults 18-49, 30 Rock
steady at a 2.3 and The Office down
3% to a 3.7. At 9 p.m. Outsourced fell 4% to a 2.5 rating and The Apprentice jumped a whopping 56% vs.
last week's Thanksgiving episode, though still pulled only a 1.4 rating with
the key adults demo.
Fox placed third with a 2.1/6. Bones fell 11% from
its last original episode on Nov. 18 to a 2.4 rating and Fringe slid 5%
from Nov. 18 to a 1.8 with adults 18-49.
Thanks to a night of repeats, CBS was behind in fourth with
a 1.9/5, but still topped the night with total viewers at 9.1 million.
On the CW, The Vampire Diaries drew a
1.5 rating with adults 18-49 and Nikita
earned a 1.0.
