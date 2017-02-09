Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Fresh Comedies

ABC won the primetime ratings race Wednesday with a 1.5 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Goldbergs fell 15% from its last original episode to a 1.7, while Speechless was flat at 1.6. Modern Family dropped 4% to a 2.2, and Black-ish rose 14% to a 1.6. Match Game was even at 1.0.

NBC and Fox tied for second place with 1.3/5s. Blindspot matched its last airing at 0.9. In its 400th episode, Law & Order: SVU spiked 14% to a 1.6. Chicago P.D. fell 13% to a 1.3.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon slid 7% to a 1.3, while Star was flat at a 1.3.

CBS came in fourth with a 1.1/4. Hunted was down a tenth to a 1.2, as was Criminal Minds. In its season finale, Code Black dropped 18% to a 0.9.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. Both Arrow and The 100 were flat with a 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.

On the Spanish-language broadcasting front, Univision grabbed a 0.7, and Telemundo scored a 0.5.