Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Dynamic ‘Dancing’

ABC was the narrow winner in Monday prime, posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. NBC, which won the previous Monday, was second at 1.6/6.

ABC had Dancing with the Stars up 7% at 1.5 and The Good Doctor down 5% at 1.9.

NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.9 and The Brave at a flat 1.0.

Fox did a 1.0/3, as Lucifer rated a flat 1.0 and The Gifted was off 18% at 0.9.

CBS was at 0.9/3. Kevin Can Wait did a flat 1.2 and the premiere of Man With a Plan rated a 1.0, same as its season one finale. Superior Donuts decreased 10% to 0.9 and 9JKL did a flat 0.8. Scorpion was a level 0.8.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Supergirl did a 0.5 and Valor fell 33% to 0.2.