Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘The Bachelor’

ABC took top prize in Monday’s prime ratings, scoring a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share on the strength of The Bachelor. In second was CBS at 1.0/4.

ABC had two hours of The Bachelor, which was down 6% at 1.7, then a Good Doctor repeat.

CBS had Kevin Can Wait, which was down 8% at 1.2 while Man With a Plan was off 8% at 1.1. Superior Donuts was flat at 1.0 and 9JKL stayed level at 0.8. Drama Scorpion grew 13% to a 0.9.

Fox and NBC both rated a 0.9/3. On Fox, Lucifer decreased 11% for a 0.8 and The Resident was off 10% at 0.9.

On NBC, game show The Wall fell 8% for a 1.1 and Better Late Than Never scored a flat 0.9. Drama The Brave climbed 17% to a 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/2. Supergirl ticked up 20% to a 0.6 and Valor rated a level 0.2.