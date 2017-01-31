Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the Monday ratings derby with a 1.8 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Bachelor scored a 2.3, down 4% from last week, while Quantico was down 11% at 0.8.

Fox was next at 1.2/4, as Gotham fell 8% to 1.1 and Lucifer was a flat 1.2.

CBS weighed in at 1.0/4, with repeated comedies leading in to a double run of The Odd Couple at 1.1 and 0.9, then a repeated Scorpion. Odd Couple’s last airing was a 1.1.

NBC’s 0.9/3 came from Celebrity Apprentice at 1.0 and Timeless at 0.9, both flat.

The CW did a 0.5/2, with Supergirl at 0.7 and Jane the Virgin at 0.3. Both were down a tenth of a point from last week.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, Univision rated a 0.7/2 while Telemundo pulled a 0.6/2.