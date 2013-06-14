Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Again With NBA Finals

ABC easily took Thursday with an overall 4.8 rating/16 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

The Miami Heat's series-tying win in Game 4 of the 2013 NBA Finals averaged 16.2 million total viewers and a 6.7 rating from 9-11:49 p.m., up 15% in both measures over Tuesday's game and the highest marks of the series so far. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night was even with Tuesday's 1.1 and Kia NBA Countdown rose a tenth to a 2.0.

Fox was in second with a 1.5/5 as Hell's Kitchen fell

9% to a 2.0 and Does Someone Have to Go? dropped 18% to a 0.9.

NBC's Save Me turned in its lowest rating so far with

a 0.5 at 8:30 p.m., down two tenths from last week. Hannibal also drew a

series-low 0.7, down 22% from last week. NBC finished fourth with a 0.6/2.

The

CW and CBS aired repeats.