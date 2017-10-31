Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Advancing ‘Dancing’

With a robust Dancing with the Stars, ABC took top prize in Monday’s prime ratings, posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That beat runner-up NBC’s 1.5/6.

NBC won the previous Monday with a 1.8.

ABC saw Dancing with the Stars go up 15% to 1.5, then The Good Doctor climb 5% at 2.0.

NBC had The Voice drop 10% to 1.9 and The Brave fall 20% to 0.8.

Fox did a 1.0/3, as Lucifer rated a flat 0.8 and The Gifted a 1.1, up 10%.

CBS weighed in at 0.8/3. Kevin Can Wait posted a flat 1.2 and 9JKL a 0.8, down 43% from last week, when it had a Big Bang Theory lead-in. The premiere of Superior Donuts was at 0.8, level with its season one finale, and Me, Myself and I slipped 22% to 0.7, before Scorpion was off 13% at 0.7.

Telemundo rated a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.4/1, as Supergirl scored a 0.5 and Valor a 0.2, both flat with last week and the week before.