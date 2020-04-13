Primetime Ratings: ABC Takes Title With ‘Idol’

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, with American Idol pacing the Alphabets to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/4 that CBS posted.

After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, American Idol got a 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 17% from last week. The Rookie fell 13% to 0.7.

On CBS, 60 Minutes did a 0.9 and God Friended Me a 0.6, then NCIS: Los Angeles a 0.7. Those three were level with last week. NCIS: New Orleans fell 14% to 0.6.

Fox, NBC and Univision all got a 0.4/2.

Fox had repeats.

NBC had a rerun of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and a Dateline repeat.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora down 20% to 0.4 and three hours of Hijo de Dios at 0.4, 0.5 and 0.6.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2 with movies.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl.