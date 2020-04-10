Primetime Ratings: ABC Scores With Potent ‘Grey’s’ Finale

ABC had the top score in Thursday ratings, with the Grey’s Anatomy finale leading the net to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49. That topped the 0.7 put up by CBS. Fox and NBC both got a 0.5 and The CW did a 0.1.

Overnight ratings for Telemundo and Univision are not available. Neither are networks’ overnight shares.

Station 19 shot up 18% to 1.3 on ABC and Grey’s Anatomy got a level 1.4. The Grey’s season was cut short due to coronavirus. How to Get Away With Murder rated a flat 0.6.

CBS had a Young Sheldon repeat and two Man With a Plan episodes at 0.8 and 0.7, down from the season premiere’s 0.9. Broke went up 17% to 0.7 and Tommy did a flat 0.6.

Fox had Last Man Standing down 14% to 0.6 and then reruns.

NBC had Superstore down 29% to 0.5 and Brooklyn Nine Nine up 20% to 0.6. Will & Grace fell 14% to 0.6 and Indebted posted a flat 0.3. A Law & Order: SVU repeat followed.

The CW had repeats of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.