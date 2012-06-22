PrimetimeRatings: ABC Scores Its Second-Highest Rated NBA Finals Ever
On a night where
LeBron James was finally crowned an NBA champion, ABC's coverage of the fifth
and final game of the 2012 NBA Finals drew a 12.6 overnight rating, the largest
of the entire series. The network easily won the ratings race Thursday with an
overall 5.3 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The game drew a fast-affiliate rating of 6.4 from 9-11 p.m. (Due to
the nature of live events, ratings are approximate and subject to
higher-than-normal adjustments.) Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night
was down a tenth from Tuesday to a 2.4 and Kia NBA Countdown was up 25%
with a 3.5.
The composite 11.8
overnight rating for the series is up 5% from last year, and was ABC's
second-highest rated Finals ever. In Miami, the game drew a 40.3 rating, the
highest-rated NBA game ever in that DMA.
CBS' repeats put
the network in a distant second with a 1.5/5.
Fox took third
with a 1.3/4. Take Me Out was up 9% to a 1.2 while The Choice was
down a tenth to a 1.5.
NBC finished with
a 0.7/2. Part 2 of Justin Bieber: All Around the World was down a tenth
to a 0.8 from Wednesday, while Saving Hope fell 29% to a 0.5. Rock Center
was even with another 0.8.
The CW aired a new
Breaking Pointe for a 0.3, even with last week. The network finished with
an overall 0.3/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.