PrimetimeRatings: ABC Scores Its Second-Highest Rated NBA Finals Ever

On a night where

LeBron James was finally crowned an NBA champion, ABC's coverage of the fifth

and final game of the 2012 NBA Finals drew a 12.6 overnight rating, the largest

of the entire series. The network easily won the ratings race Thursday with an

overall 5.3 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The game drew a fast-affiliate rating of 6.4 from 9-11 p.m. (Due to

the nature of live events, ratings are approximate and subject to

higher-than-normal adjustments.) Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night

was down a tenth from Tuesday to a 2.4 and Kia NBA Countdown was up 25%

with a 3.5.

The composite 11.8

overnight rating for the series is up 5% from last year, and was ABC's

second-highest rated Finals ever. In Miami, the game drew a 40.3 rating, the

highest-rated NBA game ever in that DMA.

CBS' repeats put

the network in a distant second with a 1.5/5.

Fox took third

with a 1.3/4. Take Me Out was up 9% to a 1.2 while The Choice was

down a tenth to a 1.5.

NBC finished with

a 0.7/2. Part 2 of Justin Bieber: All Around the World was down a tenth

to a 0.8 from Wednesday, while Saving Hope fell 29% to a 0.5. Rock Center

was even with another 0.8.

The CW aired a new

Breaking Pointe for a 0.3, even with last week. The network finished with

an overall 0.3/1.