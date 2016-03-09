Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Of Kings and Prophets’ Debuts Weak

With The Voice rolling along, NBC seized the Tuesday broadcast title with a 3.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. That was miles ahead of CBS, at 1.1/4, ABC at 1.0/3, Fox’s 0.7/2 and The CW’s 0.3/1.

The Voice did a 3.1, up 3%, before a preview of Steve Harvey-hosted Little Big Shots rated a 2.9.

On CBS, it was repeats leading in to Limitless, which posted a 1.0, down 9%.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat grew 17% to a 1.4, while The Real O’Neals did a 1.1, well down from the 1.8 and 1.9 its double run premiered to. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returned to a 1.1 and the debut of Of Kings and Prophets registered a 0.8.

Fox had New Girl at 1.2, up 9%, and Grandfathered at a flat 0.8, then repeats 9-10.

The CW was in repeats.