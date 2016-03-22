Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing’ Opens Down

Despite a double digit dip for The Voice, NBC grabbed the Monday ratings crown with a 2.3 score in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with an 8 share. Next up was ABC at 1.6/5, then CBS at 1.4/5, Fox at 1.2/4 and The CW at 0.3/1.

The Voice was down 10% at 2.7, and Blindspot fell 6% to 1.6.

ABC had the return of Dancing With the Stars at 1.8 and Castle at a flat 1.1. The last season of Dancing wrapped in November at 2.4, after opening to a 2.1 in September—the latter 14% better than the March 21 premiere.

On CBS, Supergirl posted a 1.3 and Scorpion a 1.5, before NCIS: Los Angeles did a 1.3; all three ratings were flat.

Fox had Gotham at 1.3 and Lucifer at 1.2, both scores level with last week.

On CW, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend rated a 0.2, down 33%, and Jane the Virgin was a flat 0.3.