Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Catch’ Modest in Return

ABC and CBS tied for the top spot among broadcasters Thursday with 1.4 ratings/5 shares among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy slipped a tenth to a 1.9, while Scandal dropped two tenths to a 1.4. The Catch returned for its second season with a 0.8

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory was even at 2.8. The Great Indoors fell a tenth to a 1.4. Mom rose 7% to a 1.5, while Life in Pieces jumped 8% to a 1.3. Training Day dropped a tenth to a 0.7.

NBC and Fox followed with 0.9/3s. Fox’s MasterChef Junior matched last week’s 1.1, while Kicking & Screaming premiered to a 0.7.

NBC’s Powerless spiked 14% to a 0.8. Without the benefit of The Voice from last week, The Blacklist: Redemption dropped two tenths to a 0.8, and Chicago Med fell five tenths to a 1.2.

The CW scored a 0.4/2. Supernatural was down a tenth to a 0.5, and Riverdale was steady at 0.4.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo each earned 0.6/2s.