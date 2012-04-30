PrimetimeRatings: ABC Returns Sunday Lineup to Win Night
ABC returned its
lineup from a week off to win Sunday with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Once Upon a Time was
down 3% from last week to a 2.9, while Desperate Housewives returned
from a week off down 4% to a 2.5. GCB, on the other hand, spiked 27%
from its series low two weeks ago to a 1.9.
Fox also returned
its regular Sunday night to a second-place 1.9/5. The Simpsons and Bob's
Burgers were even with their last originals at 2.3 and 1.9, respectively. Family
Guy was up 12% in its first episode in four weeks with a 2.8. The
Cleveland Show was down a tenth from what it drew two weeks ago in the
timeslot to a 1.9.
CBS took third
with a 1.6/4. The season finale of The Good Wife was down 11% from last
week to a 1.7, tying its series low. The Amazing Race tied its season
low 2.2, falling 15% from last week. New series NYC 22 was down 14% to a
1.2.
NBC rounded out the
night with a 1.4/4. Harry's Law was flat with another 0.9 and Celebrity
Apprentice was down 10% to a 1.9.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.