Primetime Ratings: ABC Reigns With Games

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, with its summer game shows pacing the network. Led by Celebrity Family Feud, ABC got a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat CBS’s 0.5/3.

The finale for America’s Funniest Home Videos got a level 0.6 on ABC and Celebrity Family Feud was down 20% to 0.8. Press Your Luck got a 0.7 and Match Game a 0.6, both up a tenth of a point.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 17% to 0.7 and a 60 Minutes repeat. Reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans followed.

Fox got a 0.4/3 with comedy reruns.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all got a 0.3/2. NBC had Hollywood Game Night down 33% to 0.2 and reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Telemundo had movies Jarhead 3: The Siege and Takers.

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora up 50% to 0.3, movie Penguins of Madagascar and Sal y Pimienta at a flat 0.3.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with reruns.