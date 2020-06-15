Trending

Primetime Ratings: ABC Reigns With Games

By

‘Press Your Luck’ and ‘Match Game’ up on ABC

(Image credit: (ABC/Byron Cohen))

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, with its summer game shows pacing the network. Led by Celebrity Family Feud, ABC got a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat CBS’s 0.5/3. 

The finale for America’s Funniest Home Videos got a level 0.6 on ABC and Celebrity Family Feud was down 20% to 0.8. Press Your Luck got a 0.7 and Match Game a 0.6, both up a tenth of a point. 

CBS had 60 Minutes up 17% to 0.7 and a 60 Minutes repeat. Reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans followed. 

Fox got a 0.4/3 with comedy reruns. 

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all got a 0.3/2. NBC had Hollywood Game Night down 33% to 0.2 and reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent

Telemundo had movies Jarhead 3: The Siege and Takers

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora up 50% to 0.3, movie Penguins of Madagascar and Sal y Pimienta at a flat 0.3. 

The CW got a 0.1/1 with reruns. 