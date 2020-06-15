Primetime Ratings: ABC Reigns With Games
‘Press Your Luck’ and ‘Match Game’ up on ABC
ABC won the Sunday ratings race, with its summer game shows pacing the network. Led by Celebrity Family Feud, ABC got a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat CBS’s 0.5/3.
The finale for America’s Funniest Home Videos got a level 0.6 on ABC and Celebrity Family Feud was down 20% to 0.8. Press Your Luck got a 0.7 and Match Game a 0.6, both up a tenth of a point.
CBS had 60 Minutes up 17% to 0.7 and a 60 Minutes repeat. Reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans followed.
Fox got a 0.4/3 with comedy reruns.
NBC, Telemundo and Univision all got a 0.3/2. NBC had Hollywood Game Night down 33% to 0.2 and reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.
Telemundo had movies Jarhead 3: The Siege and Takers.
On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora up 50% to 0.3, movie Penguins of Madagascar and Sal y Pimienta at a flat 0.3.
The CW got a 0.1/1 with reruns.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.