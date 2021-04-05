Primetime Ratings: ABC on Top With ‘Idol’

ABC had the winning score in Sunday prime. With American Idol putting up a healthy number, ABC scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS at 0.5/4.

It was a soft night for the Nielsens. America’s Funniest Home Videos fell 17% to 0.5 on ABC and two hours of American Idol earned a 0.7 and 0.8, down a tick from last week’s 0.8. The Rookie lost 17% for a 0.5.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.5, down 58% from last week, when it had a March Madness lead in. The Equalizer lost 25% for a 0.6. NCIS: Los Angeles dropped 17% to 0.5 and NCIS: New Orleans slid 20% to 0.4.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.2/1. NBC had an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun and a new episode down a tenth at 0.2. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist scored a flat 0.2 and a Good Girls rerun followed.

Telemundo had soccer at 0.1 and two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and 0.2, up a little from last week’s 0.2. A Minuto Para Ganar rerun closed out prime.

On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.2 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars lost a tenth for a 0.2. Sal y Pimienta got a flat 0.2.

The CW and Fox scored a 0.1/1. The CW had repeats.

Fox had Malika the Lion Queen across its prime.