Primetime Ratings: ABC On Top With Game Shows

ABC had the top score in Thursday ratings, with Who Wants to be a Millionaire pacing the network to the win. ABC had a 0.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.5/3s put up by CBS and Univision.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire went up 13% to 0.9. Holey Moley posted a 0.8 and To Tell the Truth a 0.7, both flat.

CBS had comedy reruns around Man With a Plan and Broke, which both got a 0.6. Man With a Plan stayed level and Broke picked up a tenth of a point. A SWAT repeat followed the comedies.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at 0.4 and Amor Eterno at 0.5, both down a tenth. Como Tu No Hay 2 did a flat 0.5.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party and Labor of Love both at 0.3, Celebrity Watch flat and Labor up a tenth.

On NBC it was Council of Dads at 0.4 and Blindspot at 0.3, both level. A Law & Order: SVU rerun followed.

Telemundo had Cennet at 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3. La Reina del Sur 2 got a 0.2. All three stayed level.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth and In the Dark both got a flat 0.1.