Primetime Ratings: ABC Notches Top Spot With Repeats

ABC won the primetime ratings race Wednesday with a 1.0 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired repeats of The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family, Black-ish and Match Game.

CBS and NBC followed with 0.9/3s. CBS aired a new episode of Undercover Boss for a 1.1, even with last week. Repeats of MacGyver and Criminal Minds followed.

NBC aired repeats of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

Fox came in fourth with a 0.7/2, airing coverage of the Foster Farms Bowl between the Indiana Hoosiers and Utah Utes.

The CW earned a 0.3/1 and aired repeats of Arrow and Supergirl.