Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Split Tuesday Title

ABC and NBC shared the Tuesday ratings title, ABC with the Bachelor in Paradise finale and NBC with America’s Got Talent. Both networks did a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share.

Bachelor in Paradise went up 18% to 1.3 across prime.

America’s Got Talent grew 14% to 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the Bring the Funny closer scored a level 0.7. The AGT finale happens September 18.

CBS and Univision scored 0.5/3s.

CBS had repeated dramas.

On Univision, it was La Rosa de Guadalupe at a flat 0.5, La Usurpadora up a tenth from its premiere at 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad up 33% to 0.4.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had repeats of The Resident and 9-1-1.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos down 20% at 0.4 and El Final Del Paraiso at a flat 0.4, then Preso No. 1 off 33% at 0.2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Pandora got a 0.1 and Mysteries Decoded a 0.2, both level with last week.