Primetime Ratings: ABC Lineup Rises to Tie CBS on Monday

ABC's Monday lineup of The Bachelorette and Mistresses

rose from last week to tie CBS with adults 18-49 with an overall 1.7 rating/5

share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



Bachelorette was up 9% to a 1.9 and Mistresses

rose 20% to a 1.2. For CBS, Under the Dome improved 4% to a 2.8.





NBC's Get Out Alive was up a tenth from last week to

a 1.4, while the NBC News special on the Royal Baby drew a 1.0, up two tenths

from Siberia last week (which was preempted). Earlier, American Ninja

Warrior remained at last week's season low of 1.6. NBC finished third with

a 1.3/4.





The CW's Breaking Pointe debuted its second season

with a 0.2, down a tenth from last year's premiere (0.3). The CW finished with

a 0.2/1.





Fox aired repeats.



