Primetime Ratings: ABC Lineup Rises to Tie CBS on Monday
ABC's Monday lineup of The Bachelorette and Mistresses
rose from last week to tie CBS with adults 18-49 with an overall 1.7 rating/5
share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Bachelorette was up 9% to a 1.9 and Mistresses
rose 20% to a 1.2. For CBS, Under the Dome improved 4% to a 2.8.
NBC's Get Out Alive was up a tenth from last week to
a 1.4, while the NBC News special on the Royal Baby drew a 1.0, up two tenths
from Siberia last week (which was preempted). Earlier, American Ninja
Warrior remained at last week's season low of 1.6. NBC finished third with
a 1.3/4.
The CW's Breaking Pointe debuted its second season
with a 0.2, down a tenth from last year's premiere (0.3). The CW finished with
a 0.2/1.
Fox aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.