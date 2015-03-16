Primetime Ratings: ABC Leads Sunday as ‘Secrets And Lies’ Remains Fairly Steady

ABC led Sunday among adults 18-49 with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Once Upon a Time fell 14% to a 1.8, while Secrets And Lies was fairly steady, losing just a tenth from last week with a 1.3 rating. Revenge was steady with last week with a 1.1. America’s Funniest Home Videos was down 7% to a 1.3.

Fox was in second with a 1.3/4. New comedy Last Man on Earth dipped another 21% to a 1.5, though it was in line with the rest of Fox’s lineup. The Simpsons also drew a 1.5 rating, down a tenth, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine slipped a tenth as well to a 1.4. Family Guy was down 19% to a 1.7. Earlier, Bob’s Burgers declined 17% to a 1.0.

CBS led the night among total viewers but came in third in the demo with a 1.1/4. 60 Minutes rose 40% to a 1.4 and Madam Secretary improved a tenth to a 1.2. The Good Wife and Battle Creek both remained even with a 1.0 and 0.8 respectively.

NBC rounded out the evening with a 0.8/3. Dateline was up a tenth over last week with a 0.8.