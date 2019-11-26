Primetime Ratings: ABC, Fox, NBC in Virtual Tie For Top Spot

ABC, Fox and NBC were virtually tied for the win in Monday prime ratings. ABC and NBC both did a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Fox got a 1.0/4.

ABC had the Dancing with the Stars season finale up 22% at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. The Good Doctor got a flat 0.9.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at a flat 1.2 and the Bluff City Law finale up 20% for a 0.6. Fox had 9-1-1 at 1.2 and Prodigal Son at 0.7, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS did a 0.6/3. The Neighborhood and Bob Hearst Abishola both rated a 0.7, The Neighborhood dropping 30% and Bob down 13%. All Rise and Bull both did a level 0.6.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe up 50% at 0.6 and Cuna de Lobos at a flat 0.5, then El Dragon shooting up 67% to 0.5.

Telemundo had The Transporter Refueled at 0.4 and El Final Del Paraiso at a flat 0.5, then El Senor de los Cielos down 20% to 0.4.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. All American and Black Lightning both did a 0.2, same as last week.