Primetime Ratings: ABC Edges CBS as 'Wipeout' Rises

ABC won Thursday with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A two-hour Wipeout drew a 2.2, which was up 38% from last week. Rookie Blue was up a tenth to a 1.5.

CBS came in second with a 1.7/5. The reality dating show, 3, struggled in its premiere with a 0.8 rating and just 2.4 million viewers at 10 p.m. Earlier, Big Brother was even at 2.2.

Fox aired the finale of Take Me Out to a 1.2, which was even with last week. The network finished with a third-place 0.9/3.

NBC was in fourth with a 0.7/2. Saving Hope and Rock Center were each up a tenth to a 0.6 and 0.8, respectively.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.3/1.