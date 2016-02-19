Primetime Ratings: ABC Dramas Drop in Second Week

ABC and its TGIT dramas slipped to third among broadcasters with a 1.8 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Grey’s Anatomy dropped two tenths from last week to a 2.2, while Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder plummeted four-tenths to 1.7 and 1.4, respectively.

Fox took the top spot with a 2.0/7. American Idol slipped a tenth across its two hours.

CBS finished in second with a 1.9/6. The Big Bang Theory topped Thursday with a 3.7, down a tenth. Life in Pieces and Mom were flat at 2.1 and 1.8, respectively. 2 Broke Girls rose 7% to a 1.5, and Elementary slipped a tenth to a 1.0.

NBC placed in fourth with a 1.0/3. Shades of Blue matched last week’s 1.1, while The Blacklist dropped 7% to a 1.3. You, Me & the Apocalypse fell two-tenths to a 0.6.

The CW reeled in a 0.7/2. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow slipped a tenth to a 0.8, and The 100 was flat with a 0.5.